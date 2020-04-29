PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The ACLU of Oregon is pushing local and federal leaders for answers on COVID-19 preparedness in state corrections facilities.
Along with 34 affiliates across the country, Oregon's ACLU filed a public records request on Wednesday for Gov. Kate Brown, the Oregon Department of Corrections, and the Trump administration. In a news release, the ACLU said the FOIA efforts will show how state officials "ignored the impacts of COVID-19" on the prison system ahead of its spread.
The Oregon Health Authority expanded its testing guidelines last week to indicate that people in a group living setting like long-term care facilities, schools, or corrections, can be considered for testing even without showing symptoms.
A DOC communications coordinator said the department is expanding testing efforts as case numbers go up, but that the OHA's updated guidelines have not impacted the department's testing protocols, and corrections is still prioritizing symptomatic individuals.
Corrections is posting updated coronavirus numbers on its website every day. As of early Wednesday afternoon, DOC reported 108 inmates have been tested out of 14,500 total people in custody. That is less than one percent.
Of those 108 adults in custody who have been tested, 18 have tested positive for COVID-19.
ACLU of Oregon Interim Legal Director Kelly Simon believes DOC needs to implement widespread testing in all of its facilities.
"There are over 14,000 people in our prisons, many who are elderly and sick, they are all living in close quarters together, and 100 tests is woefully inadequate in my opinion," Simon said.
Simon added that some people in custody are also hesitating to report symptoms because it could lead to placement in a segregation cell.
As of early Wednesday afternoon, DOC reports that 25 inmate tests are still pending and 15 staff members have also tested positive. The facility with the most positive cases is Shutter Creek, with 15 total between staff and inmates.
