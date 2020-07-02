ACLU of Portland seeks temporary restraining order against Portland police, city

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The ACLU of Portland is seeking a temporary restraining order against the City of Portland and the Portland Police Bureau.
The group filed a class-action lawsuit last week on behalf of journalists and legal observers. They claim the police bureau attacked them during the ongoing protests in response to George Floyd’s death, violating their constitutional rights.
The ACLU says police have fired rubber bullets at journalists and legal observers, tear-gassed them, pepper-sprayed them in the face, beat them with batons, and thrown flash bangs directly at them.
Now, the ACLU wants a federal judge to issue a restraining order, barring the city from any use of physical force, including tear gas, threatening detention, and ordering journalists or legal observers to leave or stop recording.
The judge is expected to issue a ruling on the order sometime before the holiday.
