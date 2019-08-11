ACLU set to file legal action against federal government over ICE activity in Oregon courthouses

(KPTV) – The American Civil Liberties Union is preparing to file legal action against the federal government on behalf of a man detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents outside the Washington County Courthouse.
The incident took place in 2017, when a group of people surrounded a Washington County employee outside the Washington County courthouse and detained him, telling him they suspected he was in the country illegally.
That man, Isidro Andrade Tafolla, is a U.S. citizen.
After the incident, a spokesperson for ICE said Tafolla was detained, but not arrested.
The ACLU plans to file a claim under the Federal Torts Claim Act on behalf of Tafolla, in part to push back against what the organization considers a sharp rise in ICE arrests in and around Oregon courthouses under the current administration.
In late April, John Schlosser, a Portland defense attorney, recorded one such arrest, during which an ICE agent can be seen shoving Schlosser as he tried to get on the elevator to speak to his detained client.
“It’s like Gestapo,” said Schlosser, who is opposed to ICE making arrests in Oregon courthouses. “The SS coming and taking people away in the middle of the night.”
An ICE spokesperson defended the agency’s courthouse activities, saying, “It’s not uncommon for our criminal alien targets to utilize multiple aliases and provide authorities with false addresses. Many do not have a stable place of employment. Absent a viable address for a residence or place of employment, a courthouse may afford the most likely opportunity to locate a target and take him or her into custody.”
Earlier this year, a federal judge blocked ICE from making arrests in Massachusetts courthouses, after local prosecutors and defense attorneys sued the agency over its activities.
Schlosser believes the same principle applies in Oregon and said ICE’s presence and activities have dissuaded clients of his from attending court hearings either as defendants or witnesses.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
