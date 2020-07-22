PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals Service and the Portland Police Bureau for attacking volunteer street medics helping injured people at protests in downtown Portland.
The lawsuit claims law enforcement officers attacking those medics is a violation of their First, Fourth and 10th Amendment rights. While all the medics involved in the lawsuit have been injured, they said it’s for a bigger purpose.
“One of the main reasons I go night after night after night is because the Black Lives Matter protests are important to me as an African American and I think it’s important to help create an environment where people have a right to express themselves,” said Chris Wise, a volunteer street medic. “To me, a good protest is one where no one gets hurt. That includes the police, because they’re people too. I just want people to not get hurt.”
This is the second lawsuit the ACLU has filed against the Trump administration and Portland Police. The ACLU and Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit on behalf of multiple volunteer medics who say they’ve been attacked while helping people at these protests.
Two of those medics are Christopher Durkee and Savannah Guest. In a video on Twitter, federal officers are seen approaching Durkee and Guest and pushing them to the ground. Guest said being a medic is her way of being there for the Black Lives Matter movement.
“It is our way of protesting, of speaking, of being there for people who may or may not need our help. Regardless of what injuries we receive, it’s a very important cause and I don’t foresee many injuries, unless they’re life-threatening, to stop us from continuing,” Guest said.
The lawyers representing the medics said the mission of this lawsuit is to ensure that the rights of volunteer medics and all protesters are protected.
FOX 12 reached out to PPB and DHS for a comment on this lawsuit but have not yet heard back.
