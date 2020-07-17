ACLU to file restraining order as federal officers continue to clash with Portland protesters

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – People are questioning what authority federal officers have as clashes continue between protesters and federal police in downtown Portland.
FOX 12 spoke with a local attorney who said as long federal police aren’t violating anyone’s constitutional rights, they have every right to be here and enforce the law.
Video posted to Twitter earlier this week shows unidentified officers wearing camouflage outfits leading a person to an unmarked vehicle and taking them away. It’s the latest example of what some call questionable tactics by federal officers.
A spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection said CBP agents had information that the person in the video was suspected of assaults against federal agents, so they moved the person to a safer location for questioning.
CBP agents have been working in support of officers with the Federal Protective Service in support of the president’s executive order to protect federal buildings in Portland. Often, those activities take the officers into Portland streets.
FOX 12 asked John Henry Hingson, a local defense attorney, if there are any limits to where federal officers can go in pursuit of people they believe are committing federal crimes.
“Well, pretty much wherever they want to in the United States of America,” Hingson said. “If somebody killed someone in Manhattan, a federal officer in Hawaii can apprehend that person and arrest them … so, as a general rule, federal officers have the right to enforce the law anywhere in the United States of America, and sometimes beyond it.”
The ACLU says it will be filing for a temporary restraining order against use of force by federal officers. U.S. Attorney Billy Williams has asked for an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General into the actions of federal officers.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
The ACLU needs to be flushed. They will fit right in with the stuff you find in cesspools.
Realizing the ACLU typically takes actions up for perceived civil rights violations, but as the rioters in the case of Federal Government securing it's property most are predominantly white. Isn't the union the a bit out of their league?
Never did quite get that an organization, a union one in particular, feels that all Americans wish to be represented by such.
Umm, Wiki
The ACLU was directed by an executive committee, and it was not particularly democratic or egalitarian. The ACLU's base in New York resulted in its being dominated by people from the city and state.
So, basically, yet another "bussed in" organization into Portland's ongoing liberal political problems.
The ACLU is one of Portland’s big problems.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.