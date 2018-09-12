WELCHES, OR (KPTV) - Experts with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and other partner agencies will begin the active search for the cougar that killed Diana Bober on Mt. Hood Thursday morning.
In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, ODFW Watershed Manager Brian Wolfer said a lot of groundwork was laid Wednesday to begin this effort, which is no easy undertaking.
Bober’s body was found Monday nearly two miles from the Hunchback Mountain trailhead, but it wasn’t until an autopsy was completed on Tuesday that it became clear that she was killed by a cougar.
With no cell or radio service in the area, Wolfer said remote communications had to be set up, and in places the trail is no more than two feet wide with steep cliffs on either side.
Trees that have fallen in the area will need to be cleared so that mules can be used to help get people and equipment in.
“It takes a couple hours on foot just to get people to the scene,” Wolfer said, adding that people have to be able to move faster.
Hounds will be used to track the scent of a cougar, but rain in the area dampened the scent Wednesday.
Crews hope the rain will lift before Thursday morning.
ODFW officials said Wednesday it’s not clear whether Bober was killed by a male or female cougar. A male can have a territory of 50-150 square miles, while a female can have a territory of 15-50 square miles.
While they believe the cougar responsible for this attack is still in the area, it’s also possible that it’s already traveled several miles.
Once they find a cougar, they’ll have to kill it and then do DNA testing to confirm they have the right animal.
“We really don’t have a way that we can capture and hold a cougar and wait for test results to come back, and especially in that terrain, that’s just not an option for us,” Wolfer said. “We are not looking to kill an indiscriminate number of cougars, we are really focused on targeting the area of the attack and then as we need to, we can expand out from there.”
The Hunchback Mountain trail remains closed to the public.
