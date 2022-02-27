SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A standoff between an armed robbery suspect and Sherwood Police is in progress, according to the Sherwood Police Department.
Just before noon, Sherwood Police received multiple calls about an armed robbery at the 76 Gas Station in Sherwood. Witnesses reported that a suspect was holding a handgun.
Police followed the suspect to a trailer at Roamers RV Park in Tualatin. Officers contained the area and evacuated nearby trailers.
Washington County Crisis Negotiation unit arrived at the scene and attempted to contact the suspect multiple times, but was unsuccessful.
As of 6 p.m. Sunday, this is still an active situation.
This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.