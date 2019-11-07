VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Five people arrested after an hours long protest at the Port of Vancouver made their first court appearance Thursday morning.
On Tuesday, about 30 protesters at the Port of Vancouver tried to stop a ship from bringing in pipe designated for the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansions (TMX) project in Canada.
The protesters were in kayaks, suspended on ladders and in hammocks, and blocked operations for hours.
Vancouver police arrested five people, identified as Richard M. Hastie, 74, Kelsey K. Baker, 27, Bruce M. Watt, 72, Jamie C. Sayegh, 23, and Samantha L. Krop, 29.
The group, who now call themselves the "Patagonia Five," were charged with criminal trespass and failure to disperse. Sayegh had an additional charge of obstructing an officer.
All pleaded not guilty to the charges.
FOX 12 spoke with Krop outside of the courtroom after the arraignment on Thursday.
"Those of us who participated in this action did what we felt needed to be done to elevate this issue into the public eye," said Krop. "And what we're asking is for others to join us."
Krop went on to say that as long as oil and/or pipe is coming through in essence their backyards and across Native American lands - they will not stop.
The "Patagonia Five" will be back in court in early December.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.