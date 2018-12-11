VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Community members voiced concerns at a city council meeting Monday night regarding the proposed name of a planned park in Vancouver.
The park would be in an area near the Northwest and Lincoln neighborhoods and would be named after the late Vancouver philanthropists Ed and Dollie Lynch.
Local civil rights activists, however, argue the name could be offensive. They say the name “Lynch Park” is insensitive to black members of the community; they urge officials to consider other names.
A former city official says he believes the council can reach a compromise.
“We certainly don’t want Lynch –and it would be the last thing in the world that he’d want–a controversy around his name and his legacy in the city of Vancouver,” Larry J. Smith, former Parks and Recreation director, said.
“You have a civic duty to hear the people and to be of service to the people,” Cecelia Towner with Black Lives Matter Vancouver, said. “It is not your role in society to shut our voices down.”
The city says the park would called Ed and Dollie Lynch Park, not Lynch Park–but activists argue that including the word “lynch” at all is inappropriate. For now, city officials say the name is not set in stone; they’re pursuing more input from the community.
