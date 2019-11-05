VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Activists shut down part of the Port of Vancouver in an attempt to block a shipment of pipeline meant for the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansions (TMX) project in Canada.
On Tuesday morning, five people climbed up and locked themselves to a dock where the shipment is to be off-loaded. The activists hoped to prevent the pipeline pipes from making their way to Vancouver, B.C.
Organizers of the protest, Mosquito Fleet and Portland RisingTide, said the climbers were being supported by dozen of kayakers and other boaters.
The activists were rallying to stop the TMX project, which they say is "jeopardizing a livable future for everyone on this planet."
"This is a civil disobedience action. The idea is to provoke a response from law enforcement, and we will stay there as long as we can or until we are taken down." said Will Watson with Mosquito Fleet. "The climbers were instructed on how to respond to climbers coming after them, what to do if they were pepper sprayed. How to respond to police commands to disperse - that sort of thing, so this is serious."
Vancouver police officers and Clark County deputies responded to the port to make sure the protest is peaceful.
At around 10:50 a.m., police told FOX 12 that four people were arrested for criminal trespass, failure to disperse and obstruction.
Other protesters were subject to arrest if they did not disperse.
The organizers said this was the third in a series of actions targeting the Port of Vancouver. They say the port is being targeted for its role in transporting "dangerous" fossil fuel infrastructure.
In September, "kayaktivists" gathered in the Columbia River next to a barge carrying pipes for the project.
The organizers said they don’t intend to interfere with the shipments; they said their sole goal is to raise awareness.
I was impressed to see the kayaks were carved out of logs using stone tools so the protesters wouldn't have to use petroleum-based kayaks for their protest. I'm sure they loaded the kayaks on wooden wagons, pulled by horses, to get to the waterfront while dressed in homespun garments and animal skins they made themselves.
[beam] and howd that work out for you
