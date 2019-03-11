PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In the midst of the heated debate between health officials and those against vaccinations, a local Portland company has come up with a creative way to troll so called "anti-vaxxers."
If you've seen t-shirts with the words "I’m immune to vaccination" or "eenie meenie vaccine no" on it you might think they are against vaccinations.
But actually, the Portland ad agency behind these shirts said it's all satire and they want to use humor to put a spotlight on the issue of vaccinations.
In fact, all the proceeds go to vaccination education.
The company is "Borders Perrin Norrander".
It's behind the project "Unvaccinated Life -- Live It While You Can" complete with an online shop.
You can buy everything from t-shirts to baby onesies.
When you go to purchase the item it's clearly stated where the proceeds are going.
The company said it's really not trying to trick anyone.
It just hopes that humor can help people rethink their position.
“It's a national health crisis. We absolutely have to get this out and if we can just do one little bit we will be successful so it's not about selling merchandise it's about getting people to talk about what's happening out here,” CEO Gaffney said.
So, the company said its focus is on education.
