PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 190 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide on Sunday.
The latest update brings the statewide case count to 28,044, as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday. There have been more than 557,000 negative tests in Oregon.
The new cases reported Sunday were in the following counties:
- Benton, 3
- Clackamas, 18
- Columbia, 1
- Curry, 1
- Deschutes, 3
- Jackson, 13
- Jefferson, 1
- Lane, 14
- Linn, 2
- Malheur, 8
- Marion, 30
- Morrow, 1
- Multnomah, 50
- Polk, 3
- Umatilla, 14
- Wasco, 3
- Washington, 23
- Yamhill, 2
On Sunday, the OHA also provided a table showing a county-by-county breakdown of total cases, deaths and negative tests in Oregon during the pandemic.
The additional COVID-19 death reported Sunday was an 89-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive Aug. 27 and died Sept. 5 at his home. He had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
The state’s coronavirus death toll is now 481.
OHA said another daily update would be issued Monday, however Labor Day weekend totals will not be available until Tuesday.
