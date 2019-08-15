PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Additional arrests were made Thursday in connection with a May Day brawl outside a Portland bar.
Portland police have reported multiple arrests over the last week related to the investigation of a fight outside Cider Riot! near Northeast 8th and Couch Street after rallies in downtown Portland on May 1.
On Thursday morning, police said 24-year-old Matthew D. Cooper was arrested on an active warrant by the U.S. Marshals Service at the request of the Portland Police Bureau.
Cooper was previously arrested as part of this investigation on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment. Police said he now faces the charge of riot.
Cooper was booked back into the Multnomah County Jail on Thursday.
Additionally, 50-year-old Russell E. Schultz was arrested on an active warrant for riot. Police said he was taken into custody in Washington.
The May 1 fight involved as many as 60 people, according to police.
Also on Thursday, Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson said he was turning himself in on charges connected with the fight. Gibson said the confrontation involved his group and Antifa.
