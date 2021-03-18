Additional arrests made in connection with riot in Tigard

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Tigard police have made additional arrests in connection with the January 7 riot in downtown Tigard and at the police department.
Police say on that night, roughly 100 people gathered in what was declared an unlawful assembly and then a riot. Dozens of businesses were tagged along Southwest Main Street and dozens of windows were smashed, particularly at the Tigard Police Department and the City Hall complex on Southwest Hall Boulevard.
Damages to city property alone were estimated at over $100,000.
One person was also arrested on the night of the riot. Zane Bsoul, 20, was charged with one count of felony riot. Thursday he was indicted on an additional count of felony criminal mischief.
The investigation into the January riot remains active and police say they anticipate making additional arrests in the near future.
