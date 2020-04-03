PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Oregon on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 22.
The patient was a 71-year-old man in Polk County. He tested positive March 19 and died Thursday at Salem Hospital. Health officials said he had prior underlying medical conditions.
There were 73 new diagnosed cases of the coronavirus in Oregon on Friday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The new cases Friday were in the following counties:
- Benton (2)
- Clackamas (5)
- Clatsop (1)
- Crook (1)
- Deschutes (4)
- Klamath (5)
- Malheur (1)
- Marion (14)
- Morrow (1)
- Multnomah (15)
- Polk (2)
- Washington (17)
- Yamhill (5)
The statewide total, as of Friday morning, was 899 cases of COVID-19. There have been 16,535 negative coronavirus tests in Oregon during the pandemic.
Six additional cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in Clark County, Washington, bringing the total there to 137, with eight deaths.
