CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – Additional shelter has opened in Clark County for residents in need, the Council for the Homeless announced Wednesday.

The shelters serving people in all different situations have a total of 73 spaces available each night in Clark County. The additional spaces open in November and stay open through March.

The 73 total spaces are built up of the Winter Hospitality Overflow and the Satellite Overflow Shelters. The Winter Hospitality Overflow site at St. Andrew Lutheran Church serves families, single women and couples and the site at St. Paul Lutheran Church serves single men.

Washington County opens three new winter shelters WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County has opened three new winter shelters located in Tigard, Beaverton and Hillsboro for the houseless.

The Satellite Overflow Shelters are on a rotation between Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Immanuel Lutheran Church and River City Church. They shelter families, couples and singles.

“In addition to meeting the guests’ urgent needs, the sites work within the homeless response system to ensure the guests receive the breadth of housing and supportive services our community provides,” states Kate Budd, executive director of Council for the Homeless.

The shelter spaces are accessed through the Council for the Homeless Housing Hotline at (360) 695-9677. The Housing Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and weekends and holidays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.