PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Adidas is opening its Portland employee store to the public before Black Friday.
The company announced the employee store will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday (11/25/19-11/27/19).
The public is welcome to shop in the store during those days without a pass, which is usually required for entry.
Items are 50 percent off in the employee store.
The is the first time Adidas is hosting a holiday open house for the public at its employee store.
The Adidas employee store is located at 2701 N.W. Vaughn Street.
For more, go to facebook.com/adidasemployeestore.
