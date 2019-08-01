Adidas pays for employees’ Lyft rides to help ease parking shortage

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With their northwest Portland campus booming, shoe-maker Adidas has turned to some interesting solutions to try and ease their impact on nearby commuting congestion.
Since the fall, Adidas employees have had the option of using the rideshare company Lyft to get to and from work so they can keep their personal vehicles at home and away from street parking.
Neighbors who live near the campus say that for the most part, it’s a welcome approach.
“When they moved in, they promised the neighborhood that there wouldn’t be employee parking on our streets,” Judy Shea, a resident who has lived in the neighborhood since 1973, said. “And I like Adidas, but I don’t like the fact that their employees are parking where they’re asked not to.”
Adidas since the fall has been paying for Lyft rides for its employees up to $30 one way twice per day, direct from the Adidas campus to wherever they need to go. Adidas says seventy-five percent of their 1,900 employees at the campus have enrolled in the program. The company says the move is just another way they try to be competitive and retain talent.
Neighbor Nikole Gebhart says it seems like the common practice of Adidas employees parking on the street has decreased since the Lyft program began.
Adidas said Thursday it wouldn’t divulge how much the program costs or how frequently it’s used by the seventy-five percent of their employees that are enrolled.
