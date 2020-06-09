Adidas responds to protesters' call for more support for black employees

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Adidas responded on Tuesday to employees who said the footwear company isn’t doing enough to support black employees.
A large group of employees have been protesting since last week. The group says they’re demanding an apology and acknowledgement from the company.
Employees on Tuesday protested in front of Adidas. The group said they’ve been meeting at 12 p.m. every day since last week and have had one-hundred to two-hundred people there at a time. An organizer says they’re protesting against racist systems that are in place at the company.
Adidas’ CEO released a statement on Tuesday, reading in part that “the events of the past two weeks have caused all of us to reflect on what we can do to confront the cultural and systematic forces that sustain racism. We have had to look inward to ourselves as individuals and our organization and reflect on systems that disadvantage and silence black individuals and communities.”
The CEO goes on to say they want to create an environment where all employees feel safe, heard, and have equal opportunity to advance their careers and will create change that starts now.
“The hope is that people will hold this brand accountable, right?” Julia Bond, assistant designer at Adidas, said. “A collective voice is strong, right? And I think the people that show up here want that apology and acknowledgment of the same reality, right? So, conversations have been had and now it’s time to acknowledge the space we live in … that’s why we’re here today.”
Adidas on Tuesday also announced that it would invest $20 million to black communities. The company will also invest in university scholarships for black employees, as well as increase the number of black employees.
Adidas employees FOX 12 spoke with said they plan to protest every day until they receive an apology. Protesters haven’t said yet if they’ll be back tomorrow after Adidas’ response on Tuesday.
"confront the cultural and systematic forces that sustain racism"
Since the civil rights movement there are no more cultural or systemic forces...that is like searching for unicorns. Yes there are still people who are racist. Yes there are locales where racism is more active. Fact is, racism has always existed and will always exist...as long as people exist. It is part of the human condition. That doesn't make it right, but it is part of us as humans. It is just another weakness...along with addictions, obsessions, perversions, etc.
