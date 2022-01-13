Administrators investigating 'hate speech incident' at Kellogg Middle School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Administrators at Kellogg Middle School in southeast Portland are dealing with what they call a "hate speech incident."

In a message to parents, administrators said they took hate speech materials from a student on Tuesday.

The incident is being investigated, and administrators said Portland Public Schools discipline protocols will be used to address consequences and interventions with the student responsible.

+2 Students are fed up with racist slurs and bullying. Now they're walking out of class Some Black students are being told they stink while others are being called monkeys by their White peers. The n-word has been written on the walls of school restrooms as other students are the targets of racist rants on social media.

The administrators also said the school is developing anti-racist counseling lessons, and will hold a virtual assembly on the school's values around race and inclusion.

The school did not specify the nature of the hate speech, but a parent sent FOX 12 a photo of a racist note that they say was found in a Kellogg Middle School student's backpack. FOX 12 is choosing not to show the photo.