PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Humane Society is helping nine dogs and nine cats from Pendleton Animal Welfare.
The animals arrived on Saturday afternoon so that space could be opened up at the Pendleton shelter for pets that are impacted by the floods.
Two of the 18 animals have already been adopted, and one dog that had been in the shelter in Pendleton for six months got a new home on Tuesday.
Moving the shelter pets to a new location is a common move during a natural disaster, as shelters need the space to help their local community if pets get lost or if people need to give them up.
“By freeing up that space and those resources, they are able to better respond to their own community whenever needs might arise,” Laura Klink with the Oregon Humane Society said.
OHS says it partners with Pendleton Animal Welfare all year long, so they were able to help as soon as they got the call. The OHS president and CEO added that the organization’s “thoughts are with those affected by this terrible flooding.”
