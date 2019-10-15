PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society is holding a "Bark-tober" adoption special to celebrate Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.
From October 15 to 18, adoption fees for all puppies and dogs will be reduced by $100, according to OHS.
"Adopt a Shelter Dog Month is a wonderful time to recognize the special bond we have with our canine friends and all the joy they bring to our life," said Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO.
All adoptions include vaccines, spay/neuter, microchip, one month of pet insurance, a health exam with a vet of your choosing and a coupon from Mud Bay.
To view profiles and pictures of available puppies and dogs, visit www.oregonhumane.org/adopt/.
Anyone interested in viewing and meeting pets can visit OHS Sunday through Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The shelter is located at 1067 Northeast Columbia Boulevard.
