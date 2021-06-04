VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police say the adoptive parents wanted in the death of a 15-year-old child were arrested in Stockton, California on Friday. Jesse Franks and Felicia Adams-Franks are now awaiting extradition back to Clark County.
Arrest warrants say the two caused the death of Karreon Franks on November 27, 2020. According to court documents obtained in April, teachers, family members and child welfare workers had made observations and reports of Karreon’s abuse.
Warrants show the state is seeking a sentence above the standard sentencing range because of the seriousness of the charges. The warrants also show that the state is seeking to extradite the adoptive parents anywhere they are in the country. They also state that the couple will be denied bail when they appear in court.
