Adult foster homes feel left behind as thousands still wait for vaccines

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - When vaccinations began in Oregon, the state quickly started sending vaccines out to its most vulnerable seniors, but thousands say they were left out of the distribution process.
There are thousands of seniors who live in adult foster care homes across the state who have yet to be vaccinated.
Families of these residents have wondered when their loved ones will get the vaccine. They say their family members cannot leave these foster homes, and it has become a waiting game for their vaccine.
“How is this fair? How is this right?” said Marilyn Mason, whose mother is living at the Golden Years Adult Foster Home in Tigard.
Mason says her mother has not gotten the vaccine and there’s no information on when she may get it.
“These types of homes are the types of homes that someone needing 24/7 care is in. So, these are some of our most vulnerable, most disabled seniors,” she said.
She says her mother is 96 years old and cannot care for herself or leave the facility.
The owners of the home have been doing what they can to sign up for the vaccine, but are still waiting to find out when it will come to them.
“Resources are all oriented a lot of times and news toward the big facilities, nursing homes, retirement centers, assisted living facilities. And I think the care homes are left out a lot of times and I think people don’t know enough about the care homes,” said Alina Stoica, owner of Gold Years.
“My plan was not to wait until now. I’ve been trying to schedule the vaccination for all my residents and staff since the vaccinations started in Oregon,” said Mesay Keltu, who owns an adult foster care home in Beaverton.
Keltu says he eventually got so tired of waiting on the state, that he took matters into his own hands. He set up appointments for his residents at the airport, and paid for taxis that could accommodate their wheelchairs and special needs.
“That’s the only option we have because they were desperate to get it,” he said.
That option worked for him, but for the residents of Golden Years, owners say it’s not possible.
“It is a unique situation and vaccination is important in this age group and I know there are vaccination centers in the city, but it’s difficult to take our residents there,” Stoica said.
Mason says she has been incredibly happy with the care her mother receives at Golden Years, and says that this ball was dropped by the state.
“Why do they fall off the radar, when the other seniors in bigger facilities are on the state’s radar?” she said.
The Department of Human Services says that 470 of the nearly 1,400 adult foster care homes in Oregon have received the vaccine. DHS says it can support its facilities, but doesn’t have any control on getting them the vaccine and that must go through the health department.
FOX 12 reached out to the Oregon Health Authority to ask why it’s taken so long to get the vaccine to adult foster homes, but did not hear back.
