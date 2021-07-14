MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating an Adult in Custody (AIC) who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office work crew on Wednesday.
Noel Anguiano, 24, was working as part of a work crew project near Brush College Park in West Salem. At around 1:35 p.m. he walked away from the work crew and his whereabouts are currently unknown. Anguiano was in custody serving a sentence for unlawful use of a vehicle, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and third-degree robbery. His scheduled release date was August 13, 2021.
Anguiano is a Hispanic male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5’7” tall and weighs 130 lbs. Deputies are asking anyone with information about Anguiano to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.