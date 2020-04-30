Adults, kids found dead in Sweet Home fire; Police report gunshot wounds, blunt force trauma to bodies

SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - Police said family members found dead in a burning home had gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma.
The Sweet Home Police Department provided an update on the case Thursday.
Emergency crews responded to the fire on the 1500 block of Tamarack Street at around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday. After putting out the fire, four bodies were discovered in the home.
The people who died were identified Thursday as John Shobert, 63, Tiffany Shobert, 41, Johnathon Shobert, 15, and 2-year-old Charlotte Shobert.
Investigators said all four lived in the home together.
According to police, a firearm, a sharp blunt force instrument and a torch lighter were found near the bodies. Investigators determined that gasoline was used to start the fire.
Autopsies were conducted, but police said the causes and manners of their deaths were not being released, pending family notification and further investigative work.
Police said injuries to their bodies were not consistent with trauma caused by a fire, and none of the deaths were caused solely by the fire.
A Sweet Home Police Department spokesperson confirmed this is a criminal investigation, but based on the evidence, they are not searching for any suspects.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ family and friends during this tragic time. Again, we ask everyone to be sensitive to the families of the victims and refrain from speculation of the circumstances,” according to the Sweet Home Police Department.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Keenan Martin at 541-367-5181.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
