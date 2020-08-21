PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As the school year starts up again, it’s important to make sure the whole family is staying healthy, both physical and mentally.
Parents Magazine has some tips for families that have children learning from home, while parents are working from home.
Dr. Neil Gokal of OptumCare says it’s important to make sure everyone is staying physically active. Just because you’re home, doesn’t mean you should be sitting all day.
Also, it’s important to eat right as a family. Don’t overeat, which might be tempting with easy access to your refrigerator.
If finding food can be tough for your family, reach out to your school district for information on available resources.
Experts say being away from friends for months at a time can also take a toll on the body and mind.
“Isolation is a huge piece of that it really does contribute to poor health, and physical and mental health, and it’s important that we recognize how we stay connected, even though that might be virtually or it might be through a video camera,” Gokal said.
Gokal said staying it touch can include online meetings, sending emails or even exchanging greeting cards with friends and family.
Gokal said it’s also important to inform your children about all the changes taking place, so they recognize that it’s OK to talk about it.
Parents Magazine and FOX 12 Oregon are both owned by the Meredith Corporation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
