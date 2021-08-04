CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health officials are advising the public to avoid contact with water at Lacamas Lake and Round Lake in Camas.
The health advisories were issued due to elevated levels of cyanotoxins from blue-green algae. Water samples collected from both lakes on Monday showed cyanotoxins above the threshold levels recommended by the Washington Department of Health, according to officials.
Warning signs are being placed at public access points at both lakes. Officials said cyanotoxins can be harmful to people, especially young children, and deadly for small pets that drink the water. During the advisory, officials recommend:
- No swimming or water skiing.
- No water contact for animals.
- Avoiding areas of scum when using motorized boats, paddle boarding, kayaking or canoeing.
- No drinking lake water.
- Cleaning fish well and discarding organs.
Officials will continue to monitor Lacamas and Round lakes and take weekly water samples while blue-green algae blooms are present. Officials said they are also monitoring blooms at Vancouver Lake. Current water samples show the toxin levels are below the threshold, but people and pets are asked to avoid areas of scum.
