VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health has posted advisories at three lakes due to recent blue-green algae blooms.
A caution level advisory has been issued at Vancouver Lake. The algae blooms are located at the swim beach, flushing channel and Shillapoo Wildlife area, according to Public Health officials.
Officials are asking to public to avoid all areas of blue-green scum.
During the advisory, people should avoid swimming, wading, boating, kayaking or paddling in the areas. People are also asked to keep pets out of the water.
Officials have collected water samples to test for toxins. The results will be released later this week.
Warning level advisories have been issued at Lacamas and Round lakes due to algae. The public is being asked to avoid the water at those lakes as well.
For more information about the advisories, visit www.clark.wa.gov/public-health/public-beaches.
