Advisory issued after sanitary sewage spill in Lake Oswego flows into Willamette River

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – Sanitary sewage spilled across a parking lot at a Lake Oswego park and spilled into the Willamette River Friday afternoon, according to city officials.
The city’s public works department responded to the spill at George Rogers Park and contained it within 10 minutes, but wastewater still entered Oswego Creek and flowed into the Willamette River, according to officials, who estimate the spill at 1,800 gallons.
The spill occurred at the park’s lower parking lot near the footbridge over Oswego Creek.
As a precaution, officials advise members of the public, including pets, to avoid any contact with the water in Oswego Creek and downstream water in the Willamette River through June 10.
“This includes swimming, fishing, boating and recreating in the beach area at George Rogers Park and in Oswego Creek,” a city spokesperson said in a news release.
Officials believe the spill was caused by someone tampering with a temporary sewer force main that is in place as part of the rebuilding of the Marylhurst Pump Station.
According to officials, the State Department of Environmental Quality has been notified and the Oregon Emergency Response System has been activated.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.