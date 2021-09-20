PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many of the challenges in helping the homeless population in the city of Portland center around mental health. FOX 12 spoke with a homeless advocate who is proposing an innovative way to help those suffering from mental illness.

Blanchet House in Old Town provides meals, clothing, even transitional shelter to those living on the streets, and they've seen first hand their clients mental struggles.

"It's a real challenge to meet the needs of a person who is escalating because of a mental health crisis," said Scott Kerman, Executive Director of Blanchet House.

Kerman says the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of houseless suffering from mental illness. He says some who found themselves on the street when the pandemic began last year were able to get help.

"If they had the means of going somewhere else or getting services or finding their way to one of the emergency shelters, they were able to do that," Kerman said.

But many of those still on the streets are those experiencing the worst crisis and can not get help. They may be too disruptive to even stay in a shelter.

"What we seem to have now in this community are the people who are suffering the greatest," said Kerman.

Even before the pandemic, Kerman says so many of the houseless were often people who never overcame their personal traumas and ended up at rock bottom. Compound that with the pandemic, many have gotten so much worse.

"There's no blame here for how they’ve reacted to this," Kerman said. "They've been living in very inhumane conditions, without sufficient access to hygiene and sanitation."

Kerman says he would like to see a coordinated partnership with the government to pay for mental health teams to work at places like the Blanchet House - meeting people where they are and when they are there. At Blanchet House, it would mean having a team on the sidewalk just during meal times.

"I already know when I need the response. I need it here breakfast, lunch and dinner - six days a week," said Kerman. Kerman added it's better than waiting for a response from police or a street response team.

Kerman envisions a job-sharing program between helping agencies. Teams of two people each at Blanchet House in the morning, moving on to another agency during their hours of operation. The team tracking those in crisis all during the day, not just one moment or one hour at a time.

An opportunity to build relationships so necessary, Kerman said, for helping the mentally ill get better.

"For the people we are serving there are a lot of stepping stones before they are going to be able to be successful in housing," he said.

Kerman says he applauds all city and county efforts to house the homeless during the pandemic, but for many of those he sees, they need more help before they're ready for shelter.