PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With seniors 80 and older eligible for a vaccine starting next week, there are a lot of questions and confusion about where to go and what to do about getting an appointment.
AARP says there is frustration around the system that is in place now and not having clarity of what the plan is when seniors 80 and older become eligible next week.
They say the issues are creating a lot of stress and anxiety, especially because seniors are impacted the most by the virus.
AARP says a group of senior advocates met this week and say they would like to see something like that 1-800 number to help people out.
“Something like a 1-800 number would be useful for older adults and also low-income people and also people in rural Oregon that maybe have band access,” Joyce DeMonnin of AARP Oregon said. “The state is coming up with a new website that doesn’t work for everybody.”
The Oregon Health Authority says it is taking steps this week to make sure all counties are ready to move ahead on Feb. 8, when some seniors are eligible.
More than six weeks into vaccinations, the state says it will likely take 14-weeks to vaccinate the 1.2 million people who are eligible to get a vaccine at the current supply level.
The state says the federal government has increased Moderna first doses to 10,000 a week.
It’s up to 35,000 doses a week.
FOX 12 was told that without any increase in shipments, they expect to vaccinate a majority of seniors by April or early May. The Phase 1B populations likely won’t be eligible to get a vaccine until that time.
OHA told FOX 12 they are working on tools to help seniors and hope to have the details ironed out by the end of this week or early next week.
