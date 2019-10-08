SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Advocacy groups and students have announced a renewed push to pass legislation to combat climate change in Oregon by bringing it to the voters.
The effort comes after House Bill 2020, Democrat-backed climate change legislation projected to dramatically reduce greenhouse gases by capping carbon emissions, died in the Oregon Senate. The bill drew strong criticism from the logging community.
Students and advocacy groups, including Renew Oregon, announced their intentions Tuesday to bring two ballot measures to voters in 2020 if lawmakers don’t take action for climate change in the next legislative session.
“This is unfinished business,” Tera Hurst, executive director with Renew Oregon, said. “If lawmakers choose to walk away from Salem again in 2020 without passing clean energy jobs, we will take bold climate action to the voters, and we will win.”
The students and advocacy groups are calling for the 100% Clean Economy and the 100% Clean Electricity ballot measures.
The 100% Clean Economy measure would require the state to reduce greenhouse emissions by 50-percent below 1990 levels by 2035 and be 100-percent carbon-free by 2050. The 100% Clean Electricity measure would require all electricity use in Oregon to be from 100-percent carbon-free sources by 2045.
House Bill 2020 failed last year in the Oregon Senate following massive rallies from loggers and Oregon Senate Republicans who walked out in protest of the bill.
“You cannot shut down rural Oregon,” Mike Pihl, owner of Mike Pihil Logging in Vernonia, said. “We cannot afford that cost in order for what they want to achieve.”
Pihl says the logging community is not against helping the climate. He says there are steps already being taken to combat carbon emissions within their industry.
“We’re out there being stewards of the land, we have carbon-eating machines out there that are being well managed,” Pihl said. “If any of the young people would like to come out to the real woods, not a park but out in the real woods, and see what management really takes place, they’d be very impressed and they’d see we are doing our part. We’re not the enemy.”
The 100% Clean Economy and the 100% Clean Electricity ballot measures have been filed with the secretary of state. The campaign is now in the process of gathering 1,000 signatures.
