PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man attacked his former University of Portland co-worker with a baseball bat, according to court documents.
Emergency crews responded to a report of an assault at 9:13 p.m. Friday near Northeast Cleveland Avenue and Dekum Street.
A witness said the victim was bleeding heavily and the weapon was described as a baseball bat, according to court documents.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of wounds to his head, which required 18 staples, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states the victim and a witness identified the suspect as 52-year-old Patrick Ell. They said Ell was a former University of Portland employee who was upset about the investigation into a sexual assault complaint he had made regarding a student known to him.
Court documents state the sexual assault allegations were found to lack merit, according to information reported to police by a UP employee.
Ell was angry about that conclusion, according to a probable cause affidavit, and especially with the victim, who is currently employed by the University of Portland.
The victim said the suspect had contacted him via email and social media around three months ago, but the messages were not threatening in nature, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states the victim observed the suspect outside his home Friday, before the suspect suddenly began to attack him with a baseball bat.
The suspect believed Ell was attempting to kill him, according to court documents.
Ell was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the charge of second-degree assault. He was released Saturday on bail.
Ell’s wife told investigators they had been at a Christmas party that night, but drove separately, and Ell arrived home 20-30 minutes after she did, according to court documents.
"The University of Portland is declining any public comment at this time due to the active nature of this criminal investigation,” according to a UP spokesman.
The UP spokesman confirmed Ell is not allowed on university property per a no trespass order.
Ell appeared in court Monday. He remains on conditional release from jail and is due back in court Dec. 31.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
All people who possess a baseball bat must pass a background check.
