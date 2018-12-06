Affidavit: Child porn investigation leads to arrest of sex abuse suspect in Camas

CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - An investigation into child pornography on the blogging site Tumblr led to the arrest of a Camas man now accused of sexually abusing a child, according to court documents.
The investigation began in late August when Tumblr reported an image of suspected child pornography being uploaded through its services. The tip included two IP addresses for the suspect’s address.
Search warrants led to the suspect, 40-year-old Nicolas Aaron Clark, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states numerous images and videos of child pornography were discovered on electronic devices seized from Clark.
Evidence led investigators to identify Clark as abusing a child known to him in the images and videos that were seized as evidence, according to court documents.
The Columbian reported Clark had coached for Clark County Youth Football when he was initially arrested on child pornography charges in October, but he was removed from the league once allegations surfaced against him.
Clark was arraigned Wednesday on charges of rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor. He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face trial in February 2019.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.