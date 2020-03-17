VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 22-year-old man who was shot and killed at a Vancouver-area apartment.
Deputies responded to the 10400 block of Northeast 9th Avenue at 1:48 a.m. Monday.
Dayton S. Miller, 22, of Vancouver, was found dead at the scene. The medical examiner determined his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was a homicide.
Additionally, the medical examiner’s report said Miller was shot at “contact range.”
Korbin A. Bourn, 20, was arrested on charges of first-degree manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Bourn told deputies he and Miller had been drinking and “playing with a gun” during the night, according to a probable cause affidavit, and they had taken turns pointing the gun at each other’s heads.
The affidavit states Miller held the gun to Bourn’s head and pulled the trigger, according to Bourn, but the gun did not fire. Miller then handed the gun to Bourn, who pointed it at Miller’s head and pulled the trigger.
Bourn told investigators he did not expect the gun to fire, according to court documents.
A probable cause affidavit states after shooting Miller, Bourn placed the gun under Miller’s hand and told people to say Miller had shot himself.
Court documents state the gun was under Miller’s hands when deputies arrived at the scene.
Bourn admitted to being a convicted felon who is not allowed to handle firearms, according to the affidavit.
Bourn made his first appearance in court Tuesday.
