GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A drunken woman left her two children, a 12-year-old girl and 3-month-old boy, alone on a MAX platform for hours on a cold and rainy day, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A Gresham police officer responded to the platform at 18850 E. Burnside St. at 2:57 p.m. Dec. 28. A witness stayed with the children for nearly an hour before calling police.
The woman told the officer that she noticed the girl crying, so she checked on children and was told their mother left and did not return, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states the girl did not have a rain jacket or coat and her hair was wet. The baby was in an infant carrier with blankets.
The girl said her mom “drank some beers but she wasn’t as bad as she usually is,” according to the affidavit.
The girl said her family lived in a motel. An officer went to their room and said it was in “disarray,” but the children’s mother, 35-year-old Jamie Leanne Oliver, was not there, according to court documents.
A Department of Human Services caseworker took custody of the children at 5:22 p.m.
At 7:49 p.m., a probable cause affidavit states Oliver, also known as Jamie Chance, called 911 to report her children were missing. She called from a store near the MAX platform.
An officer responded and said Oliver was “noticeably intoxicated,” according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states Oliver admitted drinking a bottle of wine and waking up behind a bar on the 200 block of Southeast 181st Avenue, less than a mile away from the MAX platform. She said she was upset because her boyfriend cheated on her, according to court documents.
Oliver was arrested on charges including first-degree criminal mistreatment and second-degree child neglect.
