SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A man who burglarized a Salem laundromat told investigators he committed the crime while under the influence of “either marijuana or methamphetamine or both that morning,” according to court documents.
Felix Torres-Rodriguez, 26, was arraigned in court Monday on the charge of second-degree burglary.
Court documents state he was arrested last week in a separate incident, but investigators recognized him from news coverage of the laundromat burglary.
During that burglary, the suspect was caught by surveillance cameras breaking into the business office, as well as hanging out in the laundromat for more than an hour, during which time he wiped down his boots, changed clothes, washed a hatchet in a sink and ate an orange that he took from an employee refrigerator, all while watching TV.
When he was interviewed in jail, Torres-Rodriguez admitted being the man in the surveillance footage and confessed to stealing cash and coins from the business, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The owner of the business told FOX 12 that one box of money that was stolen had been saved all year as a Christmas bonus for employees.
The affidavit states Torres-Rodriguez used a knife or other tool to break into the business office. Court documents also state Torres-Rodriguez admitted to being under the influence of drugs, but he couldn’t remember if it was meth, marijuana or both.
The crime occurred at around 5:20 a.m. Nov. 26, when the main laundry area was open for early arriving customers, but before the office officially opened.
Torres-Rodriguez is due back in court later this month.
