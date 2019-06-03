Affidavit: Man arrested for deadly crash near Troutdale was drunk, had children in the car

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - A man arrested in connection with a deadly crash near Troutdale was drunk while he was driving and had two young children in his car, according to court documents.
Emergency crews responded to the 29000 block of Southeast Stark Street at around 5 p.m. May 29.
Investigators said Edward Lennon Johnson, 33, caused a crash that killed 33-year-old Emma Quinn of Missouri.
Court documents state it was a head-on crash and Johnson was speeding in a Kia Soul. Witnesses told deputies the car was going so fast it went straight through a curve and slammed into Quinn’s car, causing her car to flip onto its roof in a ditch.
Johnson was described as “dazed, uneven on his feet, slightly stumbling and swaying when standing,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states Johnson told deputies at the scene that he woke up that morning and drank one can of malt liquor and he bought a second can, but he didn’t drink the second one.
At the hospital, Johnson told deputies that he had visitation with his children that day and he was taking them back to their mother when the crash occurred, according to court documents.
Johnson also said at the hospital that he had consumed alcohol a few days prior, but prefers to smoke marijuana, court documents state.
A blood draw revealed Johnson’s blood-alcohol level was .21 percent, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states Johnson bought the car he was driving on Craigslist for $500, but he did not get a bill of sale and “figured it wasn’t legit, but didn’t ask more questions.”
When he was informed the other driver died, Johnson asked, “what was their name?” and then asked about the probability he was going to prison, according to court documents. The investigating deputy noted in court documents that Johnson fell asleep five minutes later and had to be woken up for the blood draw.
One of the children in his car sustained a fractured collar bone. The children were born in 2014 and 2016. The Department of Human Services was notified and opened a case.
Johnson is facing charges of second-degree manslaughter, DUII, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
