PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police Monday arrested a man accused in two robberies and an assault involving a flare gun, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The first incident occurred at a gas station and convenience store on Northeast Broadway on Feb. 25, according to the affidavit, which states 36-year-old William Christopher Davis after purchasing five dollars’ worth of gas punched a person in the face after they accused him of stealing two muffins.
Court documents state Davis after punching the person threatened to kill them.
According to the affidavit, the second incident occurred March 4 at a Walmart.
The affidavit alleges Davis on March 4 tried to conceal merchandise, including a flare gun, in a personal backpack, a Walmart backpack, and a toolbox. According to court documents, loss prevention at the store confronted Davis as he tried to leave. Davis put down the Walmart backpack and the toolbox, but kept his personal backpack, according to the affidavit.
When loss prevention told Davis he needed to open his backpack and give back the stolen items, he allegedly told them he had a gun and threatened to shoot them if they didn’t back off. Davis flashed the flare gun as he left the store and was captured on a surveillance photo, the affidavit states.
On March 8, court documents say police responded to a report of an assault involving a woman who said Davis followed her and put an orange flare gun at her neck, telling her he was on a “mission”.
When the victim tried to walk away, court documents allege Davis pulled out the flare gun and shot her in the chest. The victim was bruised and had to visit a doctor the following day, the affidavit says.
Officers Monday determined Davis was the suspect in the two robberies and confirmed he was the person in the surveillance photo from Walmart, court documents reveal.
Police contacted Davis and, while arresting him, located a flare gun on his person, the affidavit states.
Davis was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail, where is facing charges including robbery in the first degree, robbery in the second degree, assault in the second degree, and robbery in the third degree.
