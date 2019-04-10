CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A murder suspect put the victim’s body in the Washougal River and then drove his SUV into the Lewis River after a deadly shooting inside the vehicle, according to court documents.
Randy John Schmidt, 47, made his first court appearance Wednesday on the charge of second-degree murder.
He was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of 52-year-old Michael Chad Holmes of Camas.
Holmes was reported missing in February. Kayakers on the Washougal River called 911 to report finding a body Saturday.
Investigators said the body, believed to be Holmes, had a traumatic head injury and evidence of gunfire, according to court documents.
Schmidt had been the last person to see Holmes. Court documents state Homes got into Schmidt’s tan GMC Yukon the afternoon of Feb. 5.
Holmes left behind his wallet, dogs – including a pregnant dog going into labor – and had dinner cooking on the stove, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states Schmidt returned several hours later wearing different clothes and driving a different vehicle. He said Holmes had gotten out of the SUV and walked away.
Holmes’s family members said Schmidt was “acting nervous, talking quickly and unable to keep his story straight,” according to court documents.
Court documents state Schmidt told detectives he sold the SUV a day or two after picking up Holmes to an unknown person and claimed to have no paperwork for the vehicle.
His SUV was recovered from the Lewis River in March. Detectives said there were blood stains on the passenger seat and DNA from the vehicle matched DNA taken from clothing belonging to Holmes.
Schmidt was interviewed again by detectives this week and said his shotgun was on the floor of the truck and it accidentally went off during a struggle with Holmes, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states Schmidt admitted to panicking, so he moved Holmes’ body to the Washougal River and drove his SUV into the Lewis River.
Schmidt told investigators it was an accident and he did not intend to kill Holmes, according to court documents.
Schmidt’s bail was set at $75,000 on Wednesday and he is due back in court April 18.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.