VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A man who set his Vancouver home on fire threw a large rock at a neighbor who tried to help him and then charged at officers with a 10-foot pole, according to court documents.
Allan T. McCall, 59, was arrested Monday.
Emergency crews responded to the 1000 block of West 19th Street at 4:20 p.m. Monday. Black smoke could be seen from blocks away and first responders said flames 12 feet above the roofline were coming from the house.
One neighbor told police she saw McCall before the fire started and commented that it was a hot day, to which McCall replied, “It’s about to get a lot hotter,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states another neighbor attempted to get McCall away from the flames, however McCall picked up a large rock estimated to weight 20 to 30 pounds and threw it at the neighbor’s head.
The neighbor got out of the way, but police said “had he not moved it would have struck him in the head, which could cause significant injury and/or death.”
Court documents state McCall also prevented other neighbors from coming to help after he set his house on fire.
The first officer at the scene announced “Police,” according to court documents, and McCall then retreated into the flames in the back yard between the garage and house.
When more officers arrived, McCall charged at them swinging a metal pole that was 10 feet long and 1/2 inch in diameter, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states McCall used the pole to hit the top of a pickup that officers were using as cover from the suspect. McCall then ran back into the smoke and flames “while screaming obscenities.”
Police contained the area and firefighters were kept a safe distance away. Some neighbors were evacuated.
Once the heat and heavy smoke diminished, a Vancouver Police Department K-9 was deployed and found the suspect hiding under unburned building materials in the back yard. McCall sustained a dog bite to his arm, according to court documents.
Investigators learned that McCall had been experiencing “escalating mental health problems intermittently since March,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states McCall’s wife told investigators that McCall had said “The holocaust is coming and everything is going to burn” last week. His wife moved out “for her own safety,” according to court documents, and removed all lighters, car keys and their firearm from the home.
Court documents state McCall went to the hospital on Sept. 5 and was referred to mental health treatment after no underlying cause was found for his condition.
McCall was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, but he was instead taken to the hospital for unspecified reasons. His first court appearance will be determined at a later date.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
