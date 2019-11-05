PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A wanted man arrested in southeast Portland with a gun in his pants threatened to kill officers once he gets out of prison, a probable cause affidavit says.
Kainan Wayne Hansen, 23, was arrested on an outstanding warrant late Monday morning near Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Southeast Belmont Street.
While being arrested, Hansen asked police to remove his handcuffs so he could fight them, according to court documents.
Officers found a loaded handgun, an extendable baton, a foldable knife, and a large can of bear mace on his person, the affidavit states. Hansen in court documents tells police he has the gun to kill people like them.
Hansen threatened to kill the police officers when they searched his backpack and found bullets inside of it.
Hansen was booked into the Multnomah County Jail, where he is facing charges including felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearms (misdemeanor), unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public, carrying a concealed weapon (not a firearm), and a parole violation warrant.
