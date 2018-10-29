PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A murder suspect used a sword that was stored inside a walking cane to stab and kill a man in Old Town, according to court documents.
Timothy C. Cato, 59, was arrested Saturday and arraigned in court Monday on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
Police responded to Northwest 3rd Avenue and Everett Street at 2 a.m. Thursday. Tyler Chism, 28, was found on the ground suffering from a stab wound.
Chism was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy determined he died from a stab wound to the chest.
Detectives said Chism and his girlfriend were in an argument when they were approached by another man and woman. The other man pulled a sword from his cane and stabbed Chism once in the chest, according to a probable cause affidavit, before putting the sword back in the cane and using it for assistance to walk away from the scene.
Police used surveillance video and witness statements to help identify Cato as the suspect. A search warrant was served at Cato’s home and police said the sword-cane he used to stab Chism was found, according to court documents.
Cato appeared in court Monday on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
Chism’s family released a statement saying, “Our hearts are broken with the loss of our son. Tyler was a person with disabilities that resulted in many life challenges. He also was a person with gifts of creativity and passion, inspired by art and music. His death seems so senseless. We are deeply grateful for the work of the Portland Police Bureau in identifying the person responsible for his death and their efforts to bring him to justice.”
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
