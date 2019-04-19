PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A novelist accused of murdering her husband at the Oregon Culinary Institute was caught on surveillance cameras near the crime scene around the time of the shooting, even though she told detectives she was at home all morning, according to court documents.
Nancy Crampton Brophy, 68, was arrested in September 2018. Her husband, 63-year-old Daniel Brophy, was killed in June.
Court documents related to the case were released Friday.
On June 2, 2018, Daniel Brophy arrived at the Oregon Culinary Institute for work. He was a chef and instructor.
Daniel Brophy disarmed the alarm for the building at 7:21 a.m. and he was believed to be the only person in the building at that time, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Hi body was found by culinary students at around 8 a.m. He had been shot two times, once in the back and once in the chest. Both shots pierced his heart, according to court documents.
Detectives determined there were no signs of force or struggle, along with no indication that a robbery had occurred, as Daniel Brophy still had his wallet, phone and car keys.
A probable cause affidavit states Nancy Brophy was caught on surveillance cameras driving her Toyota minivan around the Oregon Culinary Institute at 7:08 a.m. and again at 7:28 a.m.
As the investigation was unfolding, Nancy Brophy arrived at OCI in the same Toyota minivan captured earlier that morning by surveillance cameras. She told detectives she had been at home all morning and did not leave the house until she was called about the crime, according to court documents.
Nancy Brophy said her husband had no enemies and she could not think of anyone who would want to hurt him, according to court documents. She said they had recently purchased a Glock 9mm handgun, but neither of them had used it.
Investigators determined Daniel Brophy was likely shot from a Glock 9mm firearm. Nancy Brophy allowed detectives to take their gun, but detectives said the gun she turned over was not believed to be the firearm used to shoot and kill Daniel Brophy, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Accord to search warrant documents, detectives said Nancy Brophy did not disclose to them that she had also purchased another gun in late 2017 and a separate gun slide and barrel in February 2018 that matched the same caliber of weapon used to kill Daniel Brophy.
On June 5, Nancy Brophy contacted the lead detective to request a letter stating she was not a suspect in the case so she could give it to her life insurance company, according to court documents. She told police she had a policy for her husband valued at $40,000.
Detectives declined to finish the letter and subsequently learned Nancy Brophy had several policies valued at more than $350,000, according to court documents
Detectives also learned she had worked in the insurance industry and sold life insurance policies in the past.
Nancy Brophy was arrested Sept. 5. She asked why she was being arrested and said, “You must think I murdered my husband,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states she did not offer an explanation about her whereabouts on the morning her husband was killed or why she was circling the Oregon Culinary Institute building that morning.
A joint iTunes account for the couple was found to have a bookmarked story titled, “10 ways to cover up a murder,” according to court documents.
Brophy authored several novels, including one titled, “The Wrong Husband.”
Daniel Brophy’s son filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Nancy Brophy, seeking $1.7 million.
Nancy Brophy’s next court date is not yet known.
