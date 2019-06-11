PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A male nurse is accused of placing a hidden camera inside an employee-only bathroom at a Portland assisted living facility, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Wade Eugene Little, 40, a registered nurse, is facing two counts of invasion of personal privacy in the second degree and three counts of attempted invasion of personal privacy in the second degree.
The investigation began in February 2019 after a female nurse working at the Providence ElderPlace Laurelhurst facility said she found a camera hidden inside a box of latex gloves sitting on top of a toilet, according to court documents.
The woman in court documents said the box felt “warm” when she picked it up and discovered a smartphone inside which was actively recording. There was also a small hole punched out in the corner of the box where the camera lens could look through, according to the probable cause affidavit.
When contacted by law enforcement, Little admitted that he placed his smartphone inside the box and placed it inside the bathroom in an effort to record its users, court documents state.
Law enforcement later learned that prior to their arrival to start an investigation, Little was given his phone back, and that during that time, he deleted some files, according to court documents.
Law enforcement performed a digital examination on the phone and discovered that five female nurses had been recorded in some capacity while using the bathroom, the affidavit says.
According to court documents, Little between Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 unlawfully, knowingly, and without consent, recorded an intimate part of two separate women while they had a reasonable expectation of personal privacy. It is further alleged that Little also attempted to record an intimate part of three separate women while they had a reasonable expectation of personal privacy.
At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that any of Little’s patients were recorded, according to the attorney’s office.
The attorney’s office says Providence Health & Services is cooperating in the ongoing investigation.
