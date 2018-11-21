PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of killing a woman under the Morrison Bridge and then killing a man on the Burnside Bridge was caught by police with a gun in his waistband loaded with rounds that matched evidence found at the crime scenes, according to court documents.
James Javontae Barquet, 26, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder with a firearm, first-degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.
His appointed attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf Wednesday.
The investigation began at around 9 p.m. Monday when Carol L. Horner, 70, of Portland, was found shot to death under the west end of the Morrison Bridge.
An autopsy determined she died from a single gunshot wound to the head. A probable cause affidavit states a single, .45 caliber shell casing was found near Horner’s body. It was silver and stamped with “SIG” and “45 AUTO.”
A second victim was then located at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the sidewalk at the mid-span of the Burnside Bridge.
Court documents state Brian E. Hansen, 51, of Vancouver, was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head. Another .45 caliber shell casing that was silver and stamped with “SIG” and “45 AUTO” was found at that scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states surveillance from the bridge showed Hansen being followed by someone wearing a hooded coat as he walked westbound across the bridge. The person in the coat was pulling a wheeled suitcase and carrying a small bag.
A flash consistent with a muzzle flash from a gun can be seen on the surveillance video, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states after that flash, the suspect runs away toward downtown Portland.
Police located a suspect matching the description of the person in the surveillance video at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Pine Street.
Barquet was detained and a probable cause affidavit states a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol was recovered from his waistband. A search warrant was served for the gun, revealing it was loaded with multiple .45 caliber rounds stamped with “SIG” and “45 AUTO,” according to the affidavit.
A motive for the killings was not revealed in court documents.
Horner's daughter released a statement to FOX 12 on Wednesday, saying her mother grew up in Salem, but had been living on the streets for the last four years.
"Our mother lived a hard life due to severe mental illness. As many of those that live on the streets suffer from this also, we hope that her horrific death may bring awareness that there is a mental health crisis in this country. We would like to thank the many kind strangers who would lend their phone so she could call us or who showed her kindness and mercy throughout the last few years of her life," Horner's daughter said.
In the time between the deadly shootings, at around 10:45 p.m. Monday, court documents allege Barquet pulled a gun on an employee at a gas station on the 400 block of West Burnside Street to steal cigarettes.
Barquet is due back in court Nov. 30.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.