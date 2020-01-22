Affidavit outlines stabbing of off-duty firefighter at Portland bar; suspect appears in court

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An off-duty firefighter believed he had been punched before discovering he had been stabbed by a stranger inside a bar in Portland, according to court documents.
Carroll McClendon, 30, made his first appearance in court Wednesday on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested Tuesday night.
The investigation began when police responded to reports of a stabbing at Kingston Sports Bar & Grill near Providence Park around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Court document state the victim was eating dinner with friends and sitting near a window facing the sidewalk.
The suspect passed the window and locked eyes with the victim, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit state McClendon then went into the bar, got into a “fighting stance” and made threatening remarks to the victim.
The victim reported that he was in fear for his safety and the safety of his friends, so he stood up and pushed McClendon, according to court documents.
A probable cause affidavit states the victim initially believed he had been punched, before sitting back down and finding stab wounds to his chest and upper arm.
Stitches were required to close the stab wounds, according to court documents.
Surveillance video showed the attack and was used to help identify the suspect.
Court documents state McClendon was on probation in Multnomah County for previously threatening another person with a knife. He also has a lengthy arrest history, including prior charges of assault, harassment, menacing and theft.
McClendon is due back in court Jan. 30.
Portland Fire & Rescue previously confirmed the victim is a lieutenant and longtime employee of PF&R.
