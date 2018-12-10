PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A former strip club in northeast Portland is being torn down to make way for affordable housing.
Neighbors who live near the Sugar Shack, located in a strip mall at Northeast Killingsworth and Northeast Cully, say the place brought a lot of crime to their neighborhood.
The owner of the strip club was convicted of promoting prostitution. Prosecutors say in a four-year period, strippers and dancers engaged in 10,000 acts of prostitution.
The strip club opened in 1998 and only went out of business a few years ago.
Neighbors are happy that their years of efforts against Sugar Shack are finally paying off.
"I am excited today because this is the accumulation of many small steps. To take down the Sugar Shack is going to be great for the neighborhood. It's been such a blight. Families live right across the street, and it was definitely not a family center," said Annette Pronk.
Hacienda, a group that promotes affordable housing, bought the property last year. The group will demolish the building, then build a 140-unit affordable housing complex in its place.
Besides apartments, there will also be an open plaza and a community room for residents.
Neighbors say affordable housing is desperately needed and wanted in their neighborhood.
"Here in Cully, we have low income, many people of color here. It's one of the last places that's affordable in the neighborhood and everyone's getting pushed east. It's got to stop somewhere," said Pronk.
The group will be naming the complex, Las Adelitas, after a female soldier who fought in the Mexican Revolution. They say it's both fitting and redeeming to name the new housing complex after a strong woman, after so many women were previously exploited at the strip club.
Demolition of the building began Monday.
Back hoe begins the tear down of the old Sugar Shack strip club. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/nRDcsC7oxd— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) December 10, 2018
