Affordable housing project for Native Americans opens in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Local leaders gathered Wednesday in Portland to celebrate the opening of Nesika Illahee, an affordable housing project for Native Americans in the Cully neighborhood.
The name of the development means “our place” in the Chinook language. Nesika Illahee offers 59 units, from studios to three-bedroom apartments.
It marks the first time an affordable housing project for tribal members and native families has been built in Portland.
“This is one of the most diverse neighborhoods in the city of Portland and it’s also one of the most gentrified, and a lot of people, lower income people and people of color, are being displaced, so this new development really puts a marker down that the community wants to remain a diverse community,” said Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.
Other speakers noted that Nesika Illahee’s partnership and funding model is one that could pave the way for more similar projects in Portland and beyond.
“It’s been a wonderful voyage to partner with Siletz, NAYA (Native American Youth and Family Center), and NARA (Native American Rehabilitation Association),” said Community Development Partners CEO Eric Paine. “It’s been a steep learning curve. We’ve taken multiple complex funding sources and made them exponentially more complex by putting them together. But that was really the only way we could serve the need of community and reach lower income levels.”
The facility will also offer drug and alcohol recovery services and programs.
For more, go to nayapdx.org.
